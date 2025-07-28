'No trade talk with US at any stage of Op Sindoor': Jaishankar tells Lok Sabha

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha on Monday that trade never featured in India's conversations with the United States during the military conflict with Pakistan. "At no stage in any conversation with the US was there any linkage with trade and what was going on," he said, dismissing claims made by former US President Donald Trump.

The remarks came during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, India's cross-border response to the terror strike in Pahalgam. Jaishankar underlined that India's position was consistent and clear throughout. "Our actions were focussed, measured and non-escalatory and we were living up to the commitment that those responsible for those attacks will be held responsible," he said.

Addressing the narrative around ceasefire negotiations, Jaishankar clarified that the halt in hostilities came only after Pakistan reached out through the official military channel. "On May 10, we received phone calls sharing the impression of other countries that Pakistan was ready to cease the fighting. Our position was that if Pakistan was ready, we needed to get this as a request from the Pakistani side through the DGMO channel. That is exactly how that request came," he said.

The foreign minister rejected Trump's claim that trade pressure brought about the ceasefire. "There was no call between the prime minister and President Trump from April 22 - when President Trump called up to convey his sympathy - till June 17, when he called up the PM who was in Canada," Jaishankar told the House.

He described how India prepared diplomatically for the military action. "What we tried to create was a narrative and prepare the diplomacy for launch of Operation Sindoor. The result of that diplomacy was that out of the 190 nations of UN only three, besides Pakistan, opposed Operation Sindoor," he said. "Overwhelmingly, there was recognition that terror was unacceptable and the country which has been attacked has the right to defend itself and India was doing exactly that."

Intervening further, Jaishankar added, "It was important to send a clear, strong and resolute message after the Pahalgam attack as our red lines had been crossed and we had to make it very apparent that there would be serious consequences."

He also revealed that the Cabinet Committee on Security had moved to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan renounces terrorism support. "Our responsibility from a foreign policy approach was to shape the global understanding of the Pahalgam attack," he said.

India's diplomatic messaging highlighted Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism and the targeted nature of the Pahalgam attack. "Messages were two - zero tolerance for terrorism and right to defend our people against terrorists. All diplomatic briefing were aimed at these two objectives," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar's remarks came after Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi invoked Trump's repeated claims that he used trade leverage to broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Trump had claimed at least "26 times" that he played a key role in de-escalating tensions.

India has consistently denied this, insisting that the agreement to cease hostilities was reached through direct military channels.