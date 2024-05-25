'Nobody can change data...false narratives': EC releases absolute number of voters for all completed phases

Following concerns over alleged discrepancies in voter turnout data, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today released detailed figures for all five completed phases of the ongoing general elections. The data, which includes the absolute number of votes polled in each parliamentary constituency, aims to address what the ECI terms "false narratives" and "mischievous designs" seeking to undermine the electoral process.

The ECI, citing the Supreme Court's recent affirmation of its data release procedures, emphasised the robust and transparent nature of its vote collection and storage protocols. It reiterated that the number of votes recorded on Form 17C, provided to polling agents of all candidates, is tamper-proof and can be independently verified.

Addressing concerns about alleged delays in releasing turnout data, the ECI highlighted that near real-time information was always accessible to both the public and candidates through its Voter Turnout App. The app, available since the start of polling on April 19, provides hourly updates and final figures by midnight on each polling day.

The ECI acknowledged public demand for enhanced data transparency and outlined steps taken to further improve accessibility. These measures include:

Upgraded Voter Turnout App: Aggregate phase-wise turnout figures, previously discernable through constituency-level data, are now directly accessible.

Enhanced App Functionality: Screenshot functionality has been enabled for the Android version of the app.

Proactive Data Release: Constituency-wise elector data, already available to candidates, is now being publicly released.

Late-Night Updates: Voter turnout data is now being released around 11:45 PM on polling days, mirroring information already available on the app.

Post-Repoll Updates: A third press note is being issued for each phase after the conclusion of any repolls, consolidating the final figures.