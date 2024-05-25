'Election Commission should immediately look into it...': TMC slams BJP of of EVM tampering to rig votes in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday blamed the BJP of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Bankura's Raghunathpur constituency during phase 6 of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party posted images on X showing EVMs with BJP tags, claiming to have found five such machines. They have asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to address these concerns and take action against the BJP.

Smt. @MamataOfficial has repeatedly flagged how @BJP4India was trying to rig votes by tampering with EVMs.



And today, in Bankura's Raghunathpur, 5 EVMs were found with BJP tags on them.@ECISVEEP should immediately look into it and take corrective action! pic.twitter.com/aJwIotHAbX — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 25, 2024

This isn't the first time the TMC has accused the BJP of EVM tampering. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee previously criticized the BJP for allegedly tampering with EVMs and assaulting voters during earlier phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shortly after, West Bengal's chief electoral officer (CEO) responded to the allegations, stating that during the EVM commissioning, common address tags were signed by candidates and their representatives who were present.

The CEO clarified that only the representative of the BJP candidate was present during the commissioning of the EVM and VVPAT in question, so their signature was obtained at that time. However, during polling, signatures of all agents at Polling Stations No. 56, 58, 60, 61, and 62 were collected.

The CEO assured that all EC norms were followed during the commissioning, which was monitored by CCTV and videographed.