Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad shut schools amid flood fears; IMD warns of more heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh orange alerts for intense rainfall across Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and several northern states, even as the Yamuna River in Delhi surged past the danger mark, prompting mass evacuations and widespread school closures.

As per the IMD’s nowcast, moderate to intense rain is expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, north Punjab, north Haryana, east Rajasthan, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northwest and east Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha within the next three hours.

In Delhi, visuals from Loha Pul showed the Yamuna flowing above the danger level following continuous rainfall. Over 10,000 residents from low-lying areas have been evacuated as the river breached the 206-metre mark—its highest this monsoon—triggering emergency flood protocols.

A similar flood watch is underway in Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other NCR regions. The IMD has issued heavy rain warnings for Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, while parts of west Uttar Pradesh are bracing for more downpours.

Punjab University declared a “zero week” from September 1–7, halting all classes and exams in response to regional flooding. Faculty and staff will continue with administrative duties during this period. Schools across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Chandigarh have also been shut for the day.

Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand are under an orange alert for very heavy rainfall. In J&K, districts like Doda, Kishtwar, and Kathua are already facing flood damage and landslide threats. Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts are under red alert, with the IMD warning of more flash floods and landslides through the week.

With saturated soils, swollen rivers, and relentless rain, northern India is on high alert as emergency services continue evacuations and damage control efforts.

