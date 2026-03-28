Noida International Airport inaugurated: What facilities will Jewar Airport offer? Full list of features here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, built at an estimated cost of around Rs 11,200 crore. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The much-awaited Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to transform air travel in the Delhi-NCR region, not just by adding capacity but by introducing a next-generation aviation ecosystem built around efficiency, sustainability, and multimodal connectivity.

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1. High-capacity runway and flight operations

At the core of the airport is a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, including long-haul international flights. In its initial phase, the airport is expected to manage around 150 daily flight movements, supported by 10 aerobridges and 28 aircraft stands.

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2. Fog-ready, all-weather infrastructure

One of the standout features is its advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS), coupled with modern navigation aids and airfield lighting. This ensures round-the-clock operations, even during dense winter fog—a persistent challenge for North Indian aviation.

3. 10-minute check-in

The airport has been designed with a strong focus on passenger throughput. Using self-service kiosks, digital processing, and an optimised terminal layout, authorities are targeting a 10-minute check-in and baggage drop process, significantly reducing congestion and wait times.

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4. Multi-modal transport hub

Jewar Airport is being developed as a fully integrated multi-modal transport hub. It will connect with the Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, metro systems, and proposed regional rapid transit corridors. A Ground Transportation Centre (GTC) is also in development to streamline passenger movement across modes.

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5. Large-scale cargo and logistics hub

The airport includes a multi-modal cargo terminal with an initial capacity of over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable up to 18 lakh metric tonnes. This positions it as a key logistics hub for exporters, manufacturers, and e-commerce players across North India.

6. Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility

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A dedicated 40-acre MRO facility has been planned, aimed at reducing India’s dependence on overseas aircraft maintenance and creating a domestic aviation services ecosystem.

7. Sustainable, Net-zero design

The airport is designed to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, powered significantly by solar energy and energy-efficient systems. Its architecture also blends modern infrastructure with Indian design elements inspired by ghats and havelis.

8. Passenger capacity and future expansion

Phase 1 of the airport will handle 12 million passengers annually, immediately easing pressure on Delhi’s IGI Airport, which handled over 79 million passengers in FY25. Over time, capacity is expected to scale up to 70 million passengers annually, with long-term projections of up to 120 million by 2050 and multiple additional runways.

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9. Strategic location and regional impact

Located along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the airport is positioned as NCR’s second international gateway. It is expected to decongest IGI Airport while boosting regional connectivity and economic activity.

10. Investment and economic multiplier

Built at an investment of around ₹11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model, the airport is expected to generate over 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs while driving real estate and industrial growth in the region.

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From fog-resilient operations to rapid passenger processing and integrated connectivity, Jewar Airport is positioned not just as an alternative to IGI, but as a future-ready aviation hub designed for scale, speed, and sustainability.