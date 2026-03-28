PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport: What it means for Delhi-NCR flyers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the much-anticipated Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar. The airport will be the main international hub for cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Mathura, Agra, Faridabad, Itawa and Bulandshahr.

It will also be the entry point for several religious and tourist locations across northern India. Besides this, he inaugurated the cargo terminal and laid the foundation stone for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

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Speaking at the inauguration of the airport, PM Modi said that Uttar Pradesh's youth know it will "give wings to their aspirations." He added that the airport will benefit farmers and small and medium-sized businesses in the state.

"From here, aircraft will fly around the world, and along with this, it will also become the symbol of the flight of developed Uttar Pradesh. I would like to congratulate the people of Uttar Pradesh, especially the people of West Uttar Pradesh, for this magnificent airport."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said that the project is not merely being developed as an airport but as an "aerotropolis" with integrated cargo facilities that would help products manufactured in the region reach markets across the country and the world.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several Union and state leaders attended the event.

Noida International Airport budget

The first phase of the airport, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister today, has been built at a cost of ₹11,282 crore. Of this, ₹6,876 crore has been invested by the concessionaire, and ₹4,406 crore has been spent by the UP government for land acquisition.

The project, mounted at a total cost of ₹29,560 crore, is aimed at establishing Jewar as a major aviation hub for north India. Once the airport is fully operational, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to have 5 international airports.

What it means for Delhi-NCR flyers

It will significantly reduce congestion at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and expand passenger capacity. Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport is easier to access for those living in the eastern part of the National Capital Region (NCR).

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Initial operations at the airport would be focused on domestic routes with major airlines such as IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air before expanding. Subhash Goyal, Chairman of the Expert Committee on Aviation and Tourism, called the airport a great achievement for aviation and called for metro connectivity from the facility to the Delhi airport.

"This is a major achievement as slots at Delhi airport are completely full and new airlines are unable to get space. With this airport, more airlines will be able to operate, and air connectivity will improve. However, I suggest there should be metro and coach connectivity between Noida International Airport and Indira Gandhi International Airport so that international passengers can easily connect with domestic flights."

The project has been envisaged as a multi-modal transport hub that integrates road, rail and metro networks, improving connectivity across NCR and northern India.

Noida International Airport facilities

The airport will have an initial annual passenger handling capacity of 1.2 crore. The airport has a 3,900-m runway with advanced navigation for round-the-clock, all-weather operations and 10 aerobridges.

Besides this, the airport will have smart processing features such as automated baggage drops, biometric-based security and "no-queue" check-in. Amenities also include spacious lounges, including premium, multi-cuisine food courts, duty-free retail, and dedicated sleep pods starting at ₹500-800 per hour.

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Its cargo terminal will initially handle 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually and is expandable up to 18 lakh metric tonnes. The proposed MRO facility is expected to strengthen domestic aircraft capabilities.

The Civil Aviation Minister said that the airport would open up job opportunities across sectors like ground handling, cargo, maintenance, security, real estate, hospitality, transport, tourism, logistics and agriculture.

"Earlier, people from Jewar and nearby areas used to travel to Delhi for work. Now, people from across the country and the world will come to Jewar for employment," Naidu said.