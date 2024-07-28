Noida: Woman wins Rs 10,000 compensation over ill-fitted wedding dresses, here's what the boutique owner did wrong

In a victory for consumer rights, a Noida woman has been awarded Rs 10,000 in compensation after a boutique delivered ill-fitted and wrongly designed wedding clothes. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the boutique to pay compensation for the inconvenience and mental agony caused to the woman.

Deepika Dubey, an interior designer by profession, had paid Rs 5,000 to a boutique for three blouses and a salwar. However, when she received the clothes, she was disappointed to find that they were not only ill-fitted but also had wrong designs. Despite multiple complaints, the boutique ignored her requests for rectification.

The neck designs did not meet her specifications. Despite several visits to the boutique to complain, the owner did not respond. As a result, Deepika could not wear her desired outfit to her nephew’s wedding in November.

Left with no other option, Dubey filed a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The commission issued a notice to the boutique owner, who failed to appear for the hearing or submit a defense.

After considering the evidence, the commission found that the boutique had indeed failed to provide the promised services. The commission noted that the suit cost Rs 5,000 and the blouses cost Rs 3,500. It ordered the boutique to pay Deepika Rs 10,000 with 6% interest. The commission also took into account the mental agony suffered by the woman due to the ill-fitted wedding clothes and awarded her Rs 3,000 for mental harassment.