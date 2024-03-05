‘Not in uniform, not in civilian clothing’: Muizzu says no Indian troops will remain in Maldives

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, widely known for his pro-China stance, has said that no Indian military personnel – not even in civilian clothing – will be present in the island nation after May 10. His statement comes after a civilian team from India reached Maldives to take charge of one of the three aviation platforms in the island nation.

Muizzu was addressing the Baa atoll Eydhafushi residential community, where he said that due to the government’s success in dispelling the Indian troops from the country, people are spreading rumours and attempting to twist the situation, as per a report by news portal Edition.mv.

“That these people are not departing, that they are returning after changing their uniforms into civilian clothing. We must not indulge such thoughts that instil doubts in our hearts and spread lies…There will be no Indian troops in the country come May 10. Not in uniform and not in civilian clothing. The Indian military will not be residing in this country in any form of clothing. I state this with confidence,” he said. Meanwhile, Maldives has signed an agreement with China to receive free military aid.

Last month, after a high-level meeting in Delhi, the Maldivian foreign ministry said India would replace its military personnel operating the three aviation platforms in the Maldives by May 10. The first phase of the process would be completed by March 10.

There are 88 military personnel manning the three Indian platforms that have been providing humanitarian and medical evacuation services to the people of the Maldives for the last few years using two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft.

Last year, Muizzu ascended to power with a strong anti-India stance. Shortly after his swearing-in, he demanded the removal of Indian personnel from Maldives. The President stressed the importance of securing true independence, including regaining control of the southern maritime area and expelling Indian troops. He expressed confidence in achieving this, attributing delays to adverse procedures during implementation. The Maldives, located close to India and at the centre of commercial sea lanes in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), holds significant strategic importance. It has been a key maritime neighbour for India in the IOR and plays a crucial role in initiatives like SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the Neighbourhood First Policy.