Eye on Maldives? India commissions a naval base in Lakshadweep to 'cover' Indian Ocean

Indian Navy will commission a new base, INS Jatayu, in Lakshadweep next week in what is being seen as a "better coverage of the Indian Ocean".

The move comes days after India confirmed that a team of Indian technical personnel have landed in Maldives to replace military troops that have been operating aircraft there.

The move indicates a 'compromise' between Modi government and the recently elected Muizzu government on the contentious issue of Indian troops stationed in the Maldives that had become the target of the “India Out” campaign run by the ruling party.

At least 75 Indian military personnel are believed to be in Maldives. Their known activities include transporting patients from remote islands and rescuing people at sea. India earlier gave Maldives a Dornier airplane and two helicopters.

India Today TV sources said Navy would commission INS Jatayu in Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep to "keep an eye on the activities of adversaries there".

This will start with a component of a few officers and men, and then will be expanded to a larger naval base.

The Navy is planning to commission the new base during the commanders' conference plan, which will be held aboard INS Vikrant and Vikramaditya next week.

The base would give a similar capability in the Arabian Sea like the INS Baaz positioned in the Andaman and Nicobar island territories in the east.

The Indian Navy would be operating both its aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, near Lakshadweep, which will be a first of its kind experience for the Navy in many years.

This would be the first time that INS Vikrant would participate in twin carrier operations alongside INS Vikramaditya.

The Navy is also planning to commission the MH 60 helicopters in its lead in a ceremony in the first week of March.