‘Not just one side’: Karnataka Minister demands probe as honey trap scandal hits 48 politicians

What began as quiet murmurs about a Karnataka minister being honey-trapped has spiralled into a political storm. Karnataka Cooperative Minister KN Rajanna shocked the Assembly by claiming that at least 48 politicians, including central leaders, have been targeted through honey traps involving CDs and pen drives.

“As per my knowledge, about 48 people have fallen victim to these CDs and pen drives, not just one or two… They (gesturing toward the Opposition) are also involved,” Rajanna said in the Assembly, demanding a high-level probe.

Calling Karnataka a “factory of CDs and pen drives,” Rajanna revealed that two powerful ministers from Tumakuru were allegedly targeted—himself and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

“If I respond to it here, it won’t be appropriate,” he said, hinting at deeper political undercurrents.

Rajanna promised to file a formal complaint and pushed for an investigation to uncover the “producers and directors” behind the honey trap operations.

Congress Leaders Respond

Public Works Department Minister Sathish Jarkiholi confirmed that two honey trap attempts were made on a Karnataka minister, calling it an investment strategy in politics.

“This must come to an end,” he said, urging the targeted minister to file a police complaint.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar stayed cautious, saying, “I do not know if anybody has been arrested… Let the investigation be done.”

Home Minister Parameshwara claimed ignorance, stating, “So far, nobody has told us anything. I will come to know only when the department informs us.”

Opposition Mounts Pressure

BJP’s R Ashoka demanded a probe by a sitting judge, while CT Ravi called for a special squad to uncover who is behind the scandal.

“This is not a media rumour—it’s coming from a minister,” Ravi said.

MLA Sunil Kumar questioned if the government itself was behind the honey trap setup, asking, “Can anyone stoop to any level just to defeat an opponent?”

Sources say the matter has reached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office. The alleged victim met the CM, claiming he was being targeted for speaking out within the government.