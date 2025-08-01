‘Not the case, we all know it’: Shashi Tharoor disagrees with Rahul Gandhi on Trump’s ‘dead economy’ jibe

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump’s remarks describing India as a "dead economy", calling the claim untrue. His response came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi supported Trump’s statement, saying he was glad the US President had stated the facts.

Responding to a question about Trump’s remark, the Thiruvananthapuram MP told reporters, "This is not the case, and we all know it."

Earlier this week, Trump criticised India’s ties with Russia and called both countries "dead economies". "I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," he said. This came hours after the US imposed 25 per cent duties on Indian goods, effective August 1.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, endorsed Trump’s remarks and accused the Modi-led NDA government of mismanaging the economy. He said, "Yes, he is right, everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact. The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. The BJP has finished the economy to help Adani."

However, Tharoor did not agree with Gandhi’s criticism and dismissed Trump’s statement.

Speculations are rife about a rift between Shashi Tharoor and the Congress party over his public support for Operation Sindoor, which contrasts with the party’s official position. Tharoor praised the military action, saying the nation comes before the party. The government’s decision to appoint him as head of the Operation Sindoor delegation to the US, despite Congress not nominating him, deepened the divide.

The friction became clearer this week when Tharoor was not included among Congress speakers during the parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor. Sources say he declined to participate, reportedly stating he would not contradict his own stance for party messaging.