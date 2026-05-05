Coforge Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 144%, revenue at Rs 4,450 crore

IT firm Coforge reported a 144.8% rise in Q4 profit on Tuesday. Net profit rose to Rs 612.3 crore on a quarter on quarter basis from Rs 250.2 crore in the December 2025 quarter. On a year on year basis, profit rose 134% from Rs 261.2 crore profit a year ago. Revenue rose 5.2% to Rs 4450.4 crore in Q4 against Rs 4231.5 crore in Q3 of the last fiscal. It climbed 30% on a year on year basis.

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EBITDA rose 18.5% to Rs 916.8 crore in Q4 against Rs 773.6 crore on quarter on quarter basis.

The company exceeded its full-year EBIT margin guidance of 14% with 14.42% actual.