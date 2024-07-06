'Now is the opportune moment...': Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma lauds government's efforts to nurture start-ups

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of the fintech company Paytm, praised the current government for creating a conducive environment for Indian start-ups to launch, grow and succeed.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, now is the opportune moment for startups to launch and thrive. The current environment offers unprecedented opportunities, with the government consistently recognising and rewarding the entrepreneurial spirit of India’s youth. The startup ecosystem is flourishing at an extraordinary pace, placing the country on a robust development roadmap to 2047. Over the past few decades, India has established a strong reputation in IT services and software sectors. Today, we are witnessing an unparalleled surge in startup and innovation culture,” Sharma said.

During the event, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on July 6 said when asked why senior-level employees are leaving Paytm, said, “All is well and all is rocking”.

Speaking at the JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF)'s Innovation Conclave, the Paytm founder highlighted the significant strides made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

India’s startup ecosystem, now the third-largest globally, is realising the dreams of countless entrepreneurs and introducing innovative business practices, he added. Sharma highlighted government’s initiatives for startups to help them explore new areas like artificial intelligence (Al) to develop ideas that simplify and revolutionise day-to-day life.

Sharma acknowledged that Paytm has learnt its lessons and could have handled responsibilities differently. “I believe we were getting matured, and going towards full profitability, making free cash, and so on. At a professional level, we should have done better and there is no secret about it. We had responsibilities and we should have fulfilled them much better. We learnt our lesson,” said.

The Paytm founder also lauded the infrastructure push by the present government. The last 10 years of the government had a very positive impact on the infrastructure front, especially road connectivity, airline connectivity, he added.

Other than Vijay Shekhar Sharma, JIIF Innovation Conclave, themed “Ideas to Impact: Cultivating Innovation and Entrepreneurship”, was attended and addressed by Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO, Zepto, and Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder Infoedge. The event attracted over 300 angel investors, 100 startups, 30 unicorns, and numerous international investors, offering a unique platform for entrepreneurs to engage with investors and industry experts.

