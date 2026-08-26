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Oberoi Udaivilas files police complaint after tourist allegedly fails to pay ₹5.74 lakh bill

Oberoi Udaivilas files police complaint after tourist allegedly fails to pay ₹5.74 lakh bill

A Delhi man who stayed at The Oberoi Udaivilas with his family is accused of leaving without paying a ₹5.74 lakh bill. Police have opened an investigation after the travel agency disputed his claim that it would settle the amount.

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Pankaj Sharma Molekhi
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 6:24 PM IST
Oberoi Udaivilas files police complaint after tourist allegedly fails to pay ₹5.74 lakh billThe xx is a 5-star hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

A Delhi resident who recently travelled to Udaipur with his wife and two children allegedly left The Oberoi Udaivilas without paying a bill of ₹ 5.74 lakh, according to a police complaint filed by the hotel.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. They said the man, identified as Anurag Yadav, worked for a private company in Delhi, and that the incident prima facie appeared to be a case of fraud by the tourist in collusion with the travel agency.

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According to the complaint filed by Ravindra Singh, liaisoning manager at The Oberoi Udaivilas, a travel agency made a booking for Yadav through email on August 12. Yadav and his family then stayed at the hotel from August 14 to 23.

During their stay, they allegedly used various hotel services, including lunch and dinner. At the time of check-out on August 24, the family was presented with a bill of ₹ 5.74 lakh for the 10-day stay and other services provided by the hotel.

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The complaint said Yadav refused to make the payment and claimed that the travel agency would settle the bill on his behalf. However, when contacted, the travel agency denied having any such arrangement with him.

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The case centres on the booking made through the travel agency, the family's stay at the hotel, the unpaid bill of ₹ 5.74 lakh, and the claim and denial over who was responsible for making the payment.

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Published on: Aug 26, 2026 6:24 PM IST
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