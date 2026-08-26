Oberoi Udaivilas files police complaint after tourist allegedly fails to pay ₹5.74 lakh bill

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According to the complaint filed by Ravindra Singh, liaisoning manager at The Oberoi Udaivilas, a travel agency made a booking for Yadav through email on August 12. Yadav and his family then stayed at the hotel from August 14 to 23.

During their stay, they allegedly used various hotel services, including lunch and dinner. At the time of check-out on August 24, the family was presented with a bill of ₹ 5.74 lakh for the 10-day stay and other services provided by the hotel.

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The complaint said Yadav refused to make the payment and claimed that the travel agency would settle the bill on his behalf. However, when contacted, the travel agency denied having any such arrangement with him.

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The case centres on the booking made through the travel agency, the family's stay at the hotel, the unpaid bill of ₹ 5.74 lakh, and the claim and denial over who was responsible for making the payment.