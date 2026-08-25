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Planning a Bali trip? IRCTC offers 6-day package from Kolkata starting at ₹61,500, Check details here

Planning a Bali trip? IRCTC offers 6-day package from Kolkata starting at ₹61,500, Check details here

Travellers will stay at a 3-star hotel, while transportation for sightseeing and other scheduled transfers is also included in the package

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 3:22 PM IST
Planning a Bali trip? IRCTC offers 6-day package from Kolkata starting at ₹61,500, Check details hereIRCTC Bali Tour Package 6 Days Trip From Kolkata Flight Hotel Food and Sightseeing Charges Included in Packege

IRCTC Tourism has launched a special international group tour package, ‘Blissful Bali - Festive Spl.’, for travellers planning a hassle-free holiday in Indonesia. The six-day package will run from October 5 to October 10, 2026, with the tour beginning from Kolkata. Travellers will fly to Bali on Malaysia Airlines.

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Flights, hotel, meals and transfers included

The package is designed as an all-in-one travel plan, covering several major expenses that travellers would otherwise have to arrange separately. It includes flight tickets, accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner, sightseeing, transfers and travel insurance.

READ THIS: Kashi Vishwanath, Triveni Sangam and Mahabodhi Temple in one trip: IRCTC’s new yatra explained

Travellers will stay at a 3-star hotel, while transportation for sightseeing and other scheduled transfers is also included in the package. The ready-made itinerary is aimed at those who prefer a planned group holiday without having to coordinate flights, hotels, meals and local travel individually.

Bali itinerary covers popular tourist spots

The itinerary goes beyond Bali’s famous beaches and includes a mix of islands, temples, cultural attractions and scenic locations.

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The tour covers Nusa Penida Island, Kintamani, Ubud, Ulundanu Bedugul, Tanah Lot Temple, Lempuyang and Tirta Gangga Water Palace. This allows travellers to experience Bali’s natural landscapes as well as its cultural and historical attractions.

DON'T MISS: IndiGo Gaya-Bangkok direct flights from October 26: Check timings, schedule and booking details

IRCTC Bali package price

The Blissful Bali - Festive Spl. package starts at ₹61,500 per person. The pricing varies depending on the room-sharing arrangement.

  • Triple sharing: ₹71,000 per person
  • Double sharing: ₹71,500 per person
  • Single sharing: ₹79,000 per person
  • Child with bed: ₹65,600 per person
  • Child without bed: ₹61,500 per person

The Kolkata departure has only 20 seats, making it a limited-group tour.

ALSO READ: Mumbai to Kanchenjunga: IRCTC’s 7-day mountain escape comes with a surprise

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Visa and tourism tax extra

While several travel expenses are included, travellers will have to pay certain charges separately. The visa fee is around ₹2,599 per person, while the Indonesia tourism tax is ₹780 per person. These charges are not included in the package price.

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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 3:22 PM IST
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