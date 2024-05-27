Odisha Elections 2024: 'No electricity bill from July,' promises CM Naveen Patnaik 

BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that his government, if elected to power, would provide free electricity in the state. "There will be no electricity bill from July as the BJD government will provide free electricity. Bless BJD's MP and MLA candidates and vote for the conch symbol," he said while addressing a public rally in Kendrapara.

Voting is being held simultaneously in Odisha for assembly and Lok Sabha elections. In the last phase, voting will be held for 42 assembly and 6 Lok Sabha seats on June 1. Among the Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the seventh phase are Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur.

Patnaik's close aide and BJD leader VK Pandian said the people will continue to get free health services under the state's BSKY (Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna) scheme. "Free electricity will be provided. On June 9, Naveen Babu will take oath as chief minister," he said.

#WATCH | Odisha: 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian addressed a public rally in Kendrapara



In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJD had won 12 of 21 seats, while 8 seats went to the BJP. This time, the BJP is trying to expand its reach further and wrest some more seats from the ruling party. While the saffron party is expected to increase its Lok Sabha tally, the state is firmly with the chief minister.