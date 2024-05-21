'Can a Tamil Babu run Odisha?': Amit Shah targets BJD's VK Pandian as battle intensifies in Odisha

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian, asking whether a Tamilian can run the eastern state. VK Pandian, who is leading the ruling party's campaign in Odisha, comes from Tamil Nadu. He served as private secretary to Patnaik for over a decade before joining the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in November 2023.

"This assembly election is an election of Odisha's pride. Can a Tamil rule Odisha? Can a Tamil Babu run Odisha?" he asked during a rally in Kendujhar. "I assure you, if you form a BJP government, a young Chief Minister from Odisha, a Chief Minister who speaks Odia, will rule here."

The Home Minister said that Naveen Patnaik left Odisha behind in 25 years. "25 lakh people of Odisha still do not have a house, 26 lakh people still do not have drinking water in their homes. If you form a BJP government, the BJP government will provide a house and drinking water to every person in 2 years."

The BJP has intensified its campaign in Odisha, where the saffron party wants to increase its tally from 8 in 2019. Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats. While voting for 9 seats is over, 12 constituencies will go to polls in the next two phases - May 25 and June 1.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Odisha government and said the BJD was on its way out. Addressing a rally in Dhenkanal and Cuttack Lok Sabha seats, Modi said though the state is rich in mineral resources, its people are distressed. The PM said the Odisha Chief Minister's office and residence are under the grip of a coterie which destroyed the state and shattered the dreams of the youths.

"Who is responsible for the sorry state of affairs in Odisha? It is the BJD government which is under the control of some corrupt people. A handful of corrupt persons have grabbed the chief minister's office and residence. Small workers of the BJD have now become crorepatis," the Prime Minister said.