Old pension scheme demand: Railway unions threaten to stop all trains from May 1

In a significant development, various unions representing railway employees, united under the banner of the Joint Forum For Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS), have threatened to halt all train services across the nation starting May 1. The ultimatum comes as a response to their unmet demand for the reinstatement of the 'Defined Guaranteed Old Pension Scheme' in lieu of the existing 'New Pension Scheme.'

Shiv Gopal Mishra, the convener of JFROPS and also the General Secretary of All India Railwaymen's Federation, expressed dissatisfaction with the government's non-committal stance on their demand. "Now, there is no alternative left but to resort to direct action," Mishra asserted. He disclosed that representatives from various federations within JFROPS have collectively agreed to serve an official notice to the Railway Ministry on March 19, notifying them of the proposed nationwide strike scheduled to commence on May 1, 2024—International Labour Day.

Mishra highlighted that several unions representing government employees outside the railway sector, also affiliated with JFROPS, are poised to join the strike in solidarity with their railway counterparts. A statement from the forum urged all constituent organizations to take necessary actions and make preparations to serve strike notices to their respective administrations in a fitting manner.

Mishra argued that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was designed in the best interest of workers, emphasising that the New Pension Scheme falls short in safeguarding the welfare of employees. The unions stand united in their assertion that the government must heed their call for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme to ensure the well-being of the workforce.

While the Congress has been in favour of the old pension scheme, experts and economists believe the central government should not go back to it as it would increase the burden on the exchequer.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had recently criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, which implemented the old pension scheme in the state last year. He called the scheme "poorly directed" as it targeted a sector already relatively stable economically.

"A no-go area is switching from the New Pension Scheme to the Old Pension Scheme. This will only bankrupt the government down the line," Rajan had said while speaking at an event organised to launch his book - 'Breaking the Mould: Reimagining India’s Economic Future'.

(With inputs from PTI)