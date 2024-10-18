Omar Abdullah's cabinet passes resolution to reinstate statehood, Sajad Lone says 'Do what you promised'

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's cabinet passed a resolution calling upon the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to reinstate statehood for the union territory. The development came a day after the first cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Abdullah is also expected to travel to Delhi to hand over the draft of the resolution to PM Modi, as per media reports. The erstwhile was divided into two union territories -- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh -- on August 5, 2019 post the abrogation of Article 370.

Soon after the development, Handwara MLA Sajad Gani Lone attacked Abdullah Jr and said that the "will of the people of J&K is reflected in the Assembly and not in the Cabinet".

He also called the J&K Cabinet "a majoritarian institution of governance." "It does not reflect all shades and opinions as per the will of the people of J&K."

Apparently the cabinet has passed a resolution on statehood. This is as per the headlines of an authentic newspaper based out of Jammu.



In wonderment why should a resolution on statehood passed by the cabinet be shrouded in mystery and secrecy — that only one newspaper… — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) October 18, 2024

Citing J&K National Conference's (JKNC or NC) manifesto, Lone mentioned that the assembly should pass a resolution against centre's decision to "strip the region of its statehood and special status."

"The last para says it all. We are not demanding or expecting anything extraordinary. Do what you promised the people of J and K in your manifesto."

Earlier in the day, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha allocated portfolios to the newly inducted ministers of the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet.

As per the order, Abdullah's deputy Surinder Kumar Choudhary will hold the charge of Public Works (R&B), Industries and Commerce, Mining, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development.

The lone woman minister -- Sakeena Masood (Itoo) has been assigned the charge of Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare ministries. She was the Social Welfare minister during Abdullah's first tenure as the CM in the erstwhile state.

Javed Ahmed Rana has been allocated the departments of Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs. Javid Ahmad Dar will be the minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election.

Satish Sharma has been assigned the charge of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science and Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services and Sports and ARI and Trainings. The order said any other departments/subjects not allocated to any of the ministers, shall remain with the chief minister.

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the J&K Chief Minister for the second time on October 16. In the recently conducted assembly elections, the NC won 42 seats whereas its ally Congress got 6 seats.

The Independents fared much better than the grand old Congress as 7of them won in the electoral battle. Moreover, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party in the Jammu region, securing 29 seats in all. With this, BJP became the second largest party in the union territory.