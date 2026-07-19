Omicron RF.5 found in four Covid samples in Andhra Pradesh; Should you be worried?

The Omicron RF.5 sub-lineage has been detected in Andhra Pradesh after genome sequencing confirmed the variant in four Covid-19 positive samples from Kadapa district. Health authorities have stepped up surveillance while stressing there is no reason for public concern.

The four samples were sent to a virology laboratory in Pune for genome sequencing, and the results confirmed the presence of the RF.5 variant, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said.

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Four Samples Test Positive For RF.5

Announcing the findings, Yadav said, "Genome sequencing at a virology laboratory in Pune has confirmed the presence of the Omicron RF.5 variant in four COVID-19 positive samples from Kadapa district."

The minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation with senior health officials after receiving the sequencing results from Pune.

According to the Health Department, Andhra Pradesh has reported 16 Covid-19 cases so far, including 12 cases recorded up to July 16.

WHO Is Tracking The Variant

Vishnuvardhan, Director of Medical Education, said RF.5 is one of several Omicron sub-lineages being monitored through routine genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2.

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) is also tracking the variant, which has been reported in larger numbers in Singapore and some Southeast Asian countries.

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RF.5 is not a recombinant variant. Instead, it is a naturally evolved sub-lineage of Omicron that originated from the JN.1 variant through the LF.7 to PY.1.1.1 branches.

No Evidence RF.5 Is More Dangerous

Health officials said current scientific evidence does not suggest RF.5 poses a greater risk than other Omicron variants.

Vishnuvardhan said there is no indication that RF.5 is more dangerous than other Omicron variants, adding that there is no need for the public to panic, though continued vigilance is necessary.

The symptoms associated with RF.5 are similar to those seen in other Omicron sub-variants and include sore throat, cough, fever, headache, and body aches.

Yadav said Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continue to be sporadic and that the state's healthcare system is prepared to respond if required.

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The state health minister said special wards at teaching hospitals are being readied, while Covid testing kits and other necessary infrastructure are being arranged to ensure timely detection and management of cases.

