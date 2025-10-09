Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has announced a significant pre-election promise to address unemployment in Bihar. Speaking to the media ahead of the assembly elections, Yadav declared that every household in Bihar would have at least one member with a government job if his party comes to power.

Yadav stated his party would enact a new law to guarantee this employment within 20 days of forming the government. "We will ensure that every household will have a person with a government job after our government comes to power. We will make a new Act for it within 20 days of forming the government, and in 20 months, not a single house will be without a government job," Yadav said.

He added that the scheme would be fully implemented within 20 months of taking office. The announcement highlights the RJD's focus on employment in its campaign.

Commenting on his promise, Yadav told news agency ANI that he would not have made this promise if this were not possible.

"Had this not been possible, Tejashwi would not have said it. All that is needed is willpower; we have that. We have vision...I think we don't need to give proof. We have made it clear that Tejashwi makes no announcement without studying it, without scientific research," Yadav said.

The pledge comes as Bihar prepares for elections to its 243-member Assembly. Polling will take place in two phases, on 6 and 11 November, with results on 14 November.

Bihar's total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, down from 7.89 crore as of June 2025. The Election Commission stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and as of 1 August 2025, the draft list had 7.24 crore electors.

The RJD's promise comes amid economic challenges and high youth unemployment in the state. The move is aimed at families seeking stability through government jobs.

Employment is a central issue in the Bihar assembly election campaign. The RJD hopes this promise will help galvanise support across the state.