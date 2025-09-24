'We'll bring down 50% reservation wall': Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Rahul Gandhi makes big reservation promise

The Congress Party has unveiled a 10-point programme focused on the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) in Bihar, ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for November. Announced in partnership with the RJD under the INDIA bloc, the plan emphasizes quotas in education, employment, and land allocation. Congress promises swift implementation if its alliance forms the government, continuing Rahul Gandhi's focus on "social justice" to appeal to EBC, SC, ST, and backward class voters.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At the resolution's release in Patna, Rahul Gandhi stated: "During the 15-day Voter Adhikar Yatra, we went to different districts of Bihar and told the youth that the Constitution is being attacked. Not just in Bihar, but in the entire nation, citizens' rights are being snatched away."

He added, "In Parliament, I said two things in front of PM Modi. First, there will be a caste based census in the entire nation; second, we will bring down the 50% reservation wall."

A key proposal is to provide land to landless individuals from EBC, SC, ST, and BC categories—three decimals in urban areas and five decimals in rural areas—addressing disparities in housing and asset ownership.

Congress also pledged to introduce an "Extremely Backward Classes Atrocities Prevention Act" for EBCs, mirroring protections for SCs and STs. The resolution calls for reservation in all private educational institutions under Article 15(5), expanding educational opportunities for marginalized groups.

Advertisement

The party aims to increase EBC reservation in panchayats and urban local bodies from 20% to 30%. It also seeks to surpass the 50% reservation cap, proposing quotas proportional to population, and plans to pass a law for inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to shield it from judicial review.

Further, Congress proposes 50% reservation for EBCs, SCs, STs, and BCs in government contracts up to ₹25 crore. A Reservation Regulatory Authority would oversee implementation, with any changes to the reservation list requiring legislative approval.

The resolution addresses concerns over reserved posts by declaring the "Not Found Suitable" concept illegal, aiming to ensure vacancies are filled rather than left unoccupied due to subjective assessments.

Disputes related to the EBC list will be handled by a dedicated committee. The Congress agenda aligns with its RJD partner, known for championing backward class interests, as the alliance seeks to unseat the current JDU-BJP government led by Nitish Kumar.