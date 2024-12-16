'One Nation One Election' bill likely to be introduced tomorrow in Lok Sabha

The "One Nation, One Election" Bill is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. Officially titled the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, the legislation seeks to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and possibly local bodies.

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the house on December 17, 2024.

According to PTI, a top government functionary said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly referred to as the “one nation, one election” bill, is expected to be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

After presenting the Bill, Meghwal is likely to request Speaker Om Birla to refer it to a Joint Committee of Parliament for detailed consultations. The committee will be formed on a proportional representation basis, with the BJP, as the largest party, expected to chair the panel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was part of a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind that recommended simultaneous elections in a phased manner, is expected to be present during the Bill’s introduction.

The Union Cabinet has already approved two bills to facilitate simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, though the decision on local body polls has been deferred for now.

The speaker is expected to seek nominations for the Joint Committee from political parties on the same day. According to parliamentary rules, any party that fails to submit its members may lose representation on the panel. The composition of the committee is likely to be announced by Tuesday evening.

Initially, the committee’s tenure will be set at 90 days, with the possibility of an extension. Simultaneous elections were previously held in India from 1951 to 1967.

(With inputs from PTI)