‘Operation Lotus’ back in focus: Why Arvind Kejriwal mentioned it after Raghav Chadha quit AAP

The dramatic exit of Raghav Chadha and six other Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reignited a familiar political flashpoint — “Operation Lotus.” As the crisis deepens for the party, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has directly linked the defections to what he describes as a systematic attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to weaken opposition ranks.

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What is ‘Operation Lotus’?

“Operation Lotus” is a term used by opposition parties to allege a coordinated strategy by the BJP to bring down rival governments or weaken parties by engineering defections of elected representatives. The “lotus” refers to the BJP’s election symbol.

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The phrase has been widely used in the past during political upheavals in states like Karnataka (2019), Madhya Pradesh (2020), and Maharashtra (2022), where governments collapsed following the exit of key legislators.

While the BJP has consistently denied the existence of any such operation, opposition leaders argue that a pattern is evident whenever non-BJP governments face sudden rebellions or mass defections.

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What Kejriwal said after Chadha’s exit

Reacting sharply to the exit of Raghav Chadha and six others, Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of executing “Operation Lotus” at the national level to break AAP’s parliamentary presence.

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Kejriwal claimed that AAP MPs were subjected to sustained pressure, including alleged inducements and coercive tactics, to switch sides. He framed the development as not merely a political setback but an “attack on democracy,” arguing that elected representatives were being “poached” after voters had already given a mandate.

He also suggested that investigative actions and political pressure were part of a broader strategy to destabilise AAP, especially as the party seeks to expand beyond Delhi and Punjab.

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AAP’s broader charge

AAP leaders have doubled down on the “Operation Lotus” narrative, alleging that the BJP is targeting smaller but fast-growing parties that could challenge it in future elections. The loss of multiple Rajya Sabha MPs in one sweep, they argue, points to a coordinated effort rather than isolated decisions.

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The party has urged its cadre and voters to view the exits as part of a larger political design aimed at weakening opposition unity ahead of key electoral battles.

BJP’s response

The Bharatiya Janata Party has rejected the allegations, stating that the resignations reflect internal dissatisfaction within AAP. BJP leaders maintain that no coercion or inducement is involved and that leaders are choosing to leave voluntarily due to differences with the party’s leadership.

The Chadha-led exits mark one of the most significant blows to AAP’s national ambitions in recent years. Beyond the immediate political arithmetic, the episode has revived the “Operation Lotus” debate — once again putting the spotlight on defections, political ethics, and the resilience of India’s anti-defection framework.