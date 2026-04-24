The exit of Raghav Chadha from the Aam Aadmi Party — along with a bloc of Rajya Sabha MPs — has triggered the most serious internal crisis the party has faced since coming to power in Punjab. But the bigger political question now is whether this rupture at the parliamentary level could cascade into a rebellion among the party’s 92 MLAs in the Punjab Assembly.
Chadha’s defection, accompanied by nearly two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs, was carefully structured to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. This makes it a top-down split, driven by parliamentary arithmetic rather than an immediate legislative revolt within Punjab.
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So far, there is no confirmed evidence of MLAs breaking ranks. Unlike MPs, MLAs in Punjab are directly tied to the state government led by Bhagwant Mann, and their political survival is closely linked to the stability of that government.
Why a wider rebellion is not inevitable
Several structural factors make a mass MLA revolt unlikely in the short term:
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But the risks are real — and growing
Even if a rebellion is not imminent, the developments expose underlying vulnerabilities:
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Immediate political calculus
For now, the arithmetic is firmly in AAP’s favour:
This suggests the party is trying to contain the damage and prevent contagion.
What could trigger a domino effect?
A larger rebellion would likely require one or more of the following:
Chadha’s exit is undeniably a major political blow, symbolically and structurally. It exposes fault lines at the top of the party and weakens AAP’s presence in Parliament. However, a full-blown rebellion among Punjab’s 92 MLAs is not imminent — yet. The barriers to defection in state assemblies, combined with the incentives of holding power, are strong deterrents.