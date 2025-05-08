Operation Sindoor aftermath: After India's precision strikes, loud sirens, explosions rock Lahore

A series of loud explosions and sirens were heard across parts of Lahore on Thursday morning. The development came just a day after India conducted a series of precision strikes against Pakistan under the codename Operation Sindoor and wiped out terror infrastructure across 9 locations in Pakistan, as per Pakistani media reports.

Police officials told local Pakistani broadcaster Samaa TV that multiple blasts were heard near Walton Road, Gopal Nagar and Naseerabad areas. The Gopal Nagar and Naseerabad areas are located close to the Walton Airport. Explosions were heard near Askari 5 and smoke was rising from the Naval College, locals told Samaa TV.

The moment small drone came down in Lahore of Pakistan. Everyone is talking about this explosion/blast across Indian and Pakistani media. 😅 This seems more like Drone of Munir Wedding Studio, Behind Old Masjid, Zaleel Gali, Lane), Lahore. pic.twitter.com/HaAXNKxxKb — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 8, 2025

Utter chaos in Lahore after drone strike at Walton Road which leads to Lahore cantonment. People out on streets in panic. Asim Munir's Jihadist policies have invited war to Pakistan's streets. pic.twitter.com/1195BQxlhf — Divya Kumar Soti (@DivyaSoti) May 8, 2025

لاہور میں دھماکے کی آوازیں۔۔۔۔🚨🚨



نصیر آباد کے قریب لوگ گھروں سے باہر نکل آئے۔۔۔۔



pic.twitter.com/1BF8m1ECnT — Omar Malik (@Mr_OmarMalik) May 8, 2025

Residents in these areas reported hearing two loud bangs and seeing clouds of smoke outline the skies, prompting panic and evacuations. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure have been reported so far.

Sources within Lahore Police also told the broadcaster that a suspected drone was intercepted near the Walton Airport. The drone, measuring 5-6 feet, was reportedly neutralised by jamming its system before it exploded.

On late Wednesday night, several air routes in Lahore and Sialkot were shut down temporarily for commercial flights amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions.

On Wednesday, the Army and Indian Air Force conducted 'Operation Sindoor,' destroying terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in nine locations in Pakistan. Precision strikes reportedly killed 80-90 terrorists without targeting Pakistani military infrastructure, India Today reported, citing sources.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned it as an "act of war," despite India presenting evidence of the strikes. Following the operation, the Pakistani army fired on civilian areas along the Line of Control, resulting in the deaths of 15 civilians.