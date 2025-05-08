Operation Sindoor: Centre's all party meeting today, security beefed up for Char Dham Yatra -- Top points to know

In a significant military operation known as Operation Sindoor, India executed a strategic strike on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The death toll from Indian strikes on Pakistan has reached 31 and 46 people have been injured, a Pakistani Army spokesperson told news agency Reuters.
The operation spanned approximately 25 minutes, occurring from 01:04 am to 01:30 am. The government emphasized that its actions were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature," assuring that "no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted."
During a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in the operation's execution, viewing it as a moment of collective pride for the nation. This action was a direct response to the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the loss of 26 civilian lives, including that of a Nepali citizen.
Operation Sindoor latest updates: Here are the top developments so far
- The Central government has convened an all-party meeting at 11 am on Thursday to brief the opposition about the precision strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.
- Owing to Operation Sindoor, the Uttarakhand Police has increased security across the state after orders from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
- Uttarakhand Police chief Deepam Seth said that extra security has been arranged for the Char Dham Yatra as teams from the state police, PAC, SDRF, ATS Guldaur, and central forces have been deployed at key locations.
- Security has also been beefed up along the India-Nepal border. The Uttarakhand Police has asked people to use social media carefully and anyone spreading fake news or rumours will face strict action.
- US President Donald Trump said that he wants India and Pakistan to "stop" the conflict, saying he'll be there if he can do anything to "help".
- “Good relationships with both, and I want to see it stop. And if I can do anything to help, I will be there,” Trump said in response to a question on the “war” between India and Pakistan.
- During the night of May 7-8, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked firing using small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded proportionately to the attack.
- A 32-year-old Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar was killed in the intense cross-border artillery and mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army following Operation Sindoor.
- On Wednesday night, the Pakistan government closed its airspace for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports. The Karachi airport, however, is operational.
- “The country’s airspace is closed for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports,” said the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) in a statement late Wednesday night.