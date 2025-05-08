Operation Sindoor: IAF's S-400 foiled Pakistan's drone-missile attacks, neutralised targets

The S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were fired last night against Pakistani targets moving towards India last night. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation.

Russia's S-400 air defence system can track aerial threats up to 600 km away and intercept fighter jets, ballistic missiles, and drones.

"Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," the government's statement said.

On the intervening night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to engage 15 military targets using drones and missiles in northern and western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

The abovementioned targets were neutralised using the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from several locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

Meanwhile, the Indian Armed Forces neutralised the Pakistani air defence system at Lahore. Israeli-made HAROP drones hit Pakistan's HQ-9 missile defence system units developed by China, as per sources.

Pakistan claimed that one drone crashed near Lahore whereas 12 others were taken down close to Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Miano, Karachi, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Attock. Islamabad also said that 4 army personnel sustained injuries in Lahore whereas one civilian was killed in Sindh's Miano.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has increased shelling and unprovoked firing using mortars and high-calibre artillery across the Line of Control (LoC) in sectors such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Due to the firing by Pakistan, 16 innocent lives, including 3 women and 5 children, have been lost so far.

On Wednesday, India conducted targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. The government stated that the strikes were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory" and confirmed that "no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted."