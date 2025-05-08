IAF strikes killed 100 terrorists, Operation Sindoor still ongoing, Govt tells oppn: Sources 

At least 100 terrorists were killed in India's targeted strikes on Pakistani terror camps under Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed political leaders during an all-party meeting held on Wednesday, sources told India Today. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju later confirmed that the operation was still underway. "The Defence Minister informed leaders that this was ongoing operation, hence can't give technical briefing," Rijiju told reporters after the meeting.

The development comes a day after the Indian Air Force launched pre-dawn precision strikes on nine high-value targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, executed without breaching Pakistani airspace, marked a calibrated response to the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 25 male tourists and one local guide were gunned down.

Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the Indian strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Among the most significant hits were the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT's training complex in Muridke—facilities linked to past attacks including the 2001 Parliament strike, the 2016 Pathankot attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai siege.