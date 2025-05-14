INS Vikrant-led 36-ship fleet was in position to hit Karachi port; BrahMos-equipped warships, submarines also used

During India's Operation Sindoor, the Indian Navy's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, led the 36-ship armada to strike the Karachi port in Pakistan. The INS Vikrant was accompanied by 8-10 warships that were forward deployed into the Arabian Sea, India Today reported, citing sources.

The Indian Navy's deployment also included 7 destroyers equipped with BrahMos missiles, Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM), and Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes. These are capable of engaging surface, aerial and underwater threats.

A total of 7 stealth guided-missile frigates, including the newly inducted INS Tushil, were also in position. Around 6 submarines operated in close coordination below the surface.

Fast attack crafts and missile boats were also a part of the Indian naval fleet, bringing the total number of assets deployed during Operation Sindoor to around 36. This is way higher than the Pakistani Navy, which currently has fewer than 30 warships.

Since the Indian Navy was placed on high alert, Pakistan was forced to issue NAVAREA warnings amid fears of a possible naval attack by India. Pakistan's naval fleet was reportedly confined within the Karachi port harbour and was unable to respond effectively due to the Indian Navy's robust presence.

The Indian armed forces initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, primarily tourists.

Moreover, the Indian Navy's deployment during Operation Sindoor is in sharp contrast to the deployment during the 1971 war. During the 1971 war, only 6 naval warships were mobilised targeting Karachi.

Following the incident, military confrontations ensued between India and Pakistan.

On May 8, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh updated an all-party meeting, revealing that Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) had resulted in the elimination of at least 100 hardcore terrorists and their affiliates as part of the ongoing operation.

A significant development occurred on May 10 when both countries reached a mutual agreement for a ceasefire.