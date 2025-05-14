'Should appreciate the Intel behind attack on terrorist camps': Analyst Shankar Sharma on Operation Sindoor 

Market analyst Shankar Sharma has called for appreciating the intel behind the attack on terrorists camps during Operation Sindoor. In a post on X, Sharma said that Intel behind these precision attacks on terrorist hideouts should also be appreciated. That Intel is the work of RAW.

Sharma is not alone in praising the role of intelligence agencies for their contribution in Operation Sindoor. PM Narendra Modi also mentioned the role of intelligence agencies during his speech in his address to the nation on May 12.

"First of all, on behalf of the people of India, I salute the valiant forces of India, the armed forces, our intelligence agencies, and our scientists," said Modi.

Our forces are among the Top 2 in the world. Saw them in action in '71. Had family members in the force.

But we should appreciate the Intel behind these precision attacks on terrorist hideouts: that Intel is the work of our RAW.

Let's do taali for our Intelligence agents also! — Shankar Sharma (@1shankarsharma) May 12, 2025

On May 7, Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed.

Altogether, nine (9) sites were targeted.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," read a PIB release in early hours of May 7.

Further in retaliation to Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks on May 9–10, India carried out strikes on 11 Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan, Rafiqi, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari, and Jacobabad. These strikes reportedly destroyed 20 percent of Pakistan’s air force infrastructure.