Operation Sindoor: Pakistan conducts heavy shelling in Poonch, Indian Army says ‘responding appropriately’ 

Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch-Rajauri area after India’s successful hit against terror camps in PoK early on May 7 morning.

“Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch-Rajauri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner,” the Army confirmed in a post on X (formally Twitter).

The artillery fire from across the border came hours after India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said an official statement from the Minister of Defence.

In a pre-dawn offensive codenamed Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a series of precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence confirmed in a press release issued at 1:44 AM on May 7, 2025.

The move comes in direct retaliation to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national. According to the official statement, nine carefully selected sites were hit — all locations believed to be nerve centres for plotting cross-border terror strikes against India.

The government clarified that the operation was “focused, measured and non-escalatory” in nature. Crucially, no Pakistani military installations were targeted, underscoring what officials called India’s “considerable restraint” in both the selection of targets and the manner of execution.

Among the confirmed strike locations are Muzaffarabad and Kotli in PoK, and Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province — all linked to militant activity. Muzaffarabad serves as the administrative capital of PoK and is a key strategic and symbolic site. Kotli, located near the Line of Control, has been flagged in intelligence reports for its proximity to infiltration routes.

Bahawalpur has been associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, with reports of training camps operating in the area.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson, speaking to GEO News, confirmed five locations were hit, including Muridke, and said at least three people were killed and 12 injured in the initial damage assessment.