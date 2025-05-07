Operation Sindoor: Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur. About the terror hubs India hit

India carried out a series of precision airstrikes on nine identified terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali citizen.

The strikes, conducted under the codename Operation Sindoor, were aimed at disrupting terrorist infrastructure used to plan and direct cross-border operations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the Ministry of Defence, the strikes were “focused, measured and non-escalatory,” with no Pakistani military facilities targeted. India said all operations were launched from its own airspace, emphasizing restraint in both the selection of targets and the method of execution.

Among the confirmed strike locations are Muzaffarabad and Kotli in PoK, and Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province — all linked to militant activity. Muzaffarabad serves as the administrative capital of PoK and is a key strategic and symbolic site. Kotli, located near the Line of Control, has been flagged in intelligence reports for its proximity to infiltration routes.

Bahawalpur has been associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, with reports of training camps operating in the area.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson, speaking to GEO News, confirmed five locations were hit, including Muridke, and said at least three people were killed and 12 injured in the initial damage assessment.



He also claimed that “at least two mosques” were struck during the Indian operation. The spokesperson added, “Pakistan’s response is underway,” raising the spectre of potential escalation.