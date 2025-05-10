Colonel Sofiya Qureshi on Friday said that Pakistan used a high-speed missile to target an air base in Punjab at 01:40 am. Colonel Qureshi said that damages were inflicted on the Udhampur, Pathankot, Bhuj, and Bathinda Air Force bases.

She added that Pakistan even attacked health facilities and schools at the bases. She explained that Pakistan used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter jets on the western front, while adding that India neutralised many dangers.

Advertisement

"India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via Air at more than 26 places, and they damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda," Colonel Qureshi said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri further said that any claims about Air Force stations at Sirsa, Suratgarh, and Azamgarh being damaged are completely false. "Pakistan peddling these for obvious purposes," he said. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also showed video footages of the three air force stations to substantiate his point.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | Debunking claims of Pakistani propaganda, India shows time-stamped images of Indian air bases undamaged. pic.twitter.com/kioq065NbY — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

He also mentioned that Pakistan is continuing with its "wanton campaign" of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Punjab.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Defence said in a tweet that Pakistan continued to target places of worship and residential areas in Jammu on May 10, including the famous Shambhu Temple. The Pakistani Army sent multiple armed drones through the night, endangering civilians and religious sites.

"The Indian Armed Forces remain vigilant and are committed to defending the sovereignty of the nation," the MoD said in its post.

In another instance, Dr Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional District Commissioner, Rajouri, lost his life in the line of duty today due to shelling by Pakistan. Civilian injuries and damages to property were reported in Ferozepur and Jalandhar.

Misri said that India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion against the escalations by the Pakistani side.

Advertisement

"I have said on numerous earlier occasions that it is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocations and escalations. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side. Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of this escalatory and provocative pattern."