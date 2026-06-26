Operation Sindoor's untold story: Govt reveals names of 6 soldiers who lost their lives

The Indian government has officially disclosed for the first time the names of six military personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor, India's cross-border military campaign launched in May 2025 following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The announcement marks the first formal public acknowledgement of the soldiers' sacrifice during the operation.

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6 personnel who lost their lives

The government has identified the six personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor as Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade, Rifleman Sunil Kumar of 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Field Regiment, Agniveer Mood Muralinaik of 851 Light Regiment, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh of 237 Field Workshop Company, and Sergeant Surendra Kumar of 39 Wing of the Indian Air Force.

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The names of the six personnel have been inscribed on a commemorative brick at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The memorial's Tyag Chakra, or Circle of Sacrifice, consists of 16 concentric granite walls, each engraved with the names of soldiers who have laid down their lives in service of the nation since Independence. Every brick records the martyr's name, rank, and regiment, serving as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice.

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The government’s decision to reveal their names comes amid growing efforts to document and honour the contributions of personnel involved in Operation Sindoor, which has since become a defining chapter in India's counter-terrorism strategy. Military leaders have repeatedly described the operation as a demonstration of India's zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and a shift toward proactive deterrence against cross-border threats.

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Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives. Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting facilities linked to groups accused of orchestrating cross-border terrorism.

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Operation Sindoor remains one of the most consequential military actions undertaken by India in recent years. The operation targeted multiple terror facilities across the border and was followed by heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan before both sides agreed to de-escalation measures.