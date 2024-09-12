Opposition kicks off row over PM’s visit to CJI’s home during Ganpati Puja, BJP says ‘visit part of culture’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to CJI Chandrachud’s house on the occasion of for Ganpati Puja has struck a raw nerve with the Opposition questioning the transparency in the judiciary system and its code of conduct.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut raised doubts if the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Sena would get justice under Supreme Court Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and advised him to recuse himself from the case.

Related Articles

Advising the CJI to recuse himself from hearing the case where the Uddhav Thackeray camp had challenged the Maharashtra Speaker's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, Raut said a “custodian of the Constitution” meeting politicians could raise doubts in the minds of people.

In a post on X (formally Twitter) the Sena (UBT) MP listed several recent cases where the judiciary ruled against the leaders of the Opposition and wrote, “One should understand the chronology to understand all such cases.”

Speaking to media later Raut said, “Ganpati festivities were organised at many other places, but the Prime Minister chose to visit the Chief Justice’s residence, which has raised doubts and questions over the entire judiciary. We now also doubt if we would be served justice in the cases we are fighting, and those which are being heard by CJI Chandrachud.”

CJI Chandrachud and his wife, Kalpana Das, were seen welcoming Modi at their house on September 11. The Prime Minister was seen participating in the puja at their residence. Later, in an X post, PM Modi wrote, “Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health.”

Another Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, also took potshots at the PM’s visit to CJI home. Chaturvedi, in an X post, wrote, “After the festivities are over hopefully CJI will deem fit and be slightly freer to conclude the hearing on Maharashtra and the blatant disregard of Article 10 of the Constitution in Maharashtra. Oh wait, elections round the corner anyway, it can be adjourned for another day.”

The BJP has countered the attacks and said the PM’s visit was restricted to celebrating the Ganpati festivities and it was a part of culture.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Chaturvedi and other members of the INDI Alliance for politicising the PM’s visit to the CJI’s house.

“Even something like a puja has been made a crime and politicised by Priyanka Chaturvedi, and what is shocking, is that is imputing motives to the Chief Justice of India, not deciding a particular case as per her time table and schedule. This is nothing short of contempt of court,” he said in a video post on X, adding “It is an attack on the institution of the judiciary, on the Supreme Court, and the Chief Justice of India, and only why, because Prime Minister Modi has visited like he would visit the house of many other people for the Ganesh Puja.”

Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Indira Jaising also criticised the PM’s visit and said the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) should condemn it.

“Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI. The SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of Independence of the CJI from the Executive Kapil Sibal,” she wrote in a post on X.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, also joined the bandwagon and wrote, “Shocking that CJI Chandrachud allowed Modi to visit him at his residence for a private meeting. Sends a very bad signal... That is why there has to be an arms length separation between the executive & judiciary.”

National organising secretary of BJP, BL Santhosh, also took on the Opposition’s hue and cry of the PM’s visit.

“Civility, cordiality, togetherness, co-travellers in nations journey are all an anathema to these left liberals. Also, it was not socialising but a devoted Ganapathi Pooja is very hard to digest. SCBA is not a moral compass. Take deep breath once,” Santhosh wrote on X.