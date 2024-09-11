PM Modi joins Ganesh Puja at CJI DY Chandrachud's Delhi residence; WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Ganesh Puja celebrations at the residence of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud in Delhi on Wednesday. A video shows CJI Chandrachud and his wife welcoming Prime Minister Modi. Later, the Prime Minister is seen performing Aarti to Lord Ganesha.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi attended the Ganesh Puja celebrations at the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VqHsuobqh6 September 11, 2024

The 10-day Ganesh festival began in Maharashtra on Saturday.

CJI Chandrachud comes from Maharashtra, where Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Born in Mumbai, Chandrachud spent much of his early life in Maharashtra, where his journey in the legal field began.

Educated at Mumbai University, Chandrachud completed his LLB before pursuing further studies at Harvard Law School, earning an LLM. His legal career took off in Mumbai, where he initially practiced law at the Bombay High Court.