Opposition mulls impeachment motion against CEC over Bihar poll row, EVM concerns 

The opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, is considering moving an impeachment motion in Parliament against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, reviving a debate over electoral transparency ahead of the winter session, as per media reports.

According to party sources, discussions on the motion had begun in the previous session but have now gained momentum, following fresh concerns raised over issues like EVMs, voter lists, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Congress leaders say that the party is exploring all constitutionally available options due to the Election Commission’s failure to respond to long-standing questions.

The Bihar assembly elections remain central to the opposition’s push. The Mahagathbandhan had accused poll officials of bias and raised concerns over delayed vote counting. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the alliance’s victory was overturned due to political interference and procedural opacity. “The public has made its decision; now officials should act fairly,” he said at the time.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also pressed for accountability, stating that doubts around electoral processes persist and must be addressed publicly. “If the CEC’s image is being questioned, the responsibility lies with the commission, not the opposition,” she said, criticizing the commission’s reluctance to engage directly.

Congress has opened talks with other INDIA bloc members to formalize the strategy. Party leaders argue that public trust in democracy cannot be compromised and the Election Commission must be held accountable.

Introducing an impeachment motion would require substantial support from both houses of Parliament. If consensus within the bloc holds, the move may be tabled during the upcoming winter session.