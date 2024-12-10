Opposition slams Devendra Fadnavis govt over Ladki Bahin Yojana scrutiny, warns against targeting beneficiaries

The Mahayuti government’s decision to scrutinise beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana—a direct cash transfer scheme—has sparked a fierce backlash from the Opposition, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP cautioning the government against harassing women who have already received benefits.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for suggesting a review of the scheme to ensure only eligible candidates receive assistance. Raut accused the government of attempting a “witch hunt” against women. “Before the elections, the Mahayuti government distributed benefits indiscriminately to secure votes. Now, after coming to power, they cannot claw back the money. Issuing notices or harassing women would be deeply unfair,” Raut told The Indian Express.

Related Articles

Raut further alleged that the government relaxed eligibility norms to woo women voters. “Even those earning above ₹2.5 lakh annually and women owning four-wheelers were granted ₹1,500 per month. This was all done to influence voters. Now that they have achieved their goal, the government should not behave selfishly. Instead of tightening scrutiny, they should continue the scheme without harassment,” he added.

Echoing these sentiments, NCP (S-P) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase warned of statewide protests if the government demands a return of funds or excludes beneficiaries retroactively. “If the government harasses women under the guise of scrutiny, the Maha Vikas Aghadi will hit the streets. They cannot enact a drama of ‘good governance’ after conveniently ignoring verification before elections,” Tapase said.

Tapase criticised the Mahayuti government for expanding the scheme to affluent women without conducting due diligence. “They approved applications indiscriminately to win votes. Now, they cannot insult the same women who trusted and voted for them,” he added. Tapase also reminded the government of its election promise to raise monthly assistance under the scheme from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100. “The Mahayuti manifesto promised an increase to ₹2,100. They must keep their word,” he said.

Responding to concerns, Chief Minister Fadnavis, in his first press conference after taking oath, reiterated the government’s commitment to continuing the scheme and increasing the stipend to ₹2,100 as promised. However, he hinted at further scrutiny to ensure the benefits reach only eligible women.

NCP MLA Aditi Tatkare, former Minister for Women and Child Welfare, defended the scheme’s implementation under her tenure. “Beneficiaries were selected after preliminary scrutiny. Any further verification should be complaint-based and not carried out on a large scale,” she asserted.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar stressed the importance of honouring electoral promises. “If we fail to hike the stipend to ₹2,100 as promised, it will become a national talking point and weaken our credibility. As chairman of the manifesto committee, I will write to the Chief Minister, urging him to stand firm on our commitments to voters,” he said.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, which has already benefitted 2.34 crore women, was a key factor in the Mahayuti government’s election campaign. With scrutiny now on the horizon, the Opposition has signalled its intent to fiercely resist any measures that could impact beneficiaries retroactively, setting the stage for a fresh political showdown.