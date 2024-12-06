Devendra Fadnavis reveals how Eknath Shinde was persuaded to accept Deputy CM role

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that Eknath Shinde agreed to take on the role of deputy after Fadnavis approached the Shiv Sena leader just two days before the swearing-in ceremony. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Fadnavis, who recently assumed the Chief Minister's office for the third time, discussed various issues, including how Shinde was persuaded and the key factors behind the Mahayuti alliance's resounding victory in the elections.

Fadnavis revealed that in Mahayuti's first meeting after the election victory, Shinde had accepted that the Chief Minister would be from the BJP. However, some within Shiv Sena believed that Shinde should not be part of the government but should lead a coordination committee to ensure smooth functioning of the alliance.

"There were some Shiv Sena leaders who wanted the Chief Minister to be from their party. But, there was no doubt in our minds. I personally have good relations with Shinde. He eventually agreed to be the Deputy Chief Minister after I met him," Fadnavis stated.

Shinde and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took their oaths as deputy chief ministers on Thursday at a high-profile ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prominent business leaders, and Bollywood celebrities.

Shinde’s initial demand to retain the Chief Minister’s position had delayed the swearing-in, which came nearly two weeks after the Mahayuti’s overwhelming victory in the Assembly elections, securing 230 out of 288 seats. A resolution was reached after Fadnavis met Shinde at his official residence for a 30-minute discussion on Tuesday.

However, disagreements over portfolio allocation remain, with sources indicating that Shiv Sena is insisting on the Home Ministry. Fadnavis mentioned that Shinde has not yet requested any specific portfolio and confirmed that the Cabinet expansion would occur before December 16.

"We have reached a consensus on almost all the departments. The Home Department has always been with the BJP. Since the Union Home Ministry is with the BJP, it helps in easier coordination," Fadnavis said.

BJP veteran Fadnavis attributed Mahayuti’s historic mandate to PM Modi's slogan "ek hai toh safe hai" (together, we are safe) and government initiatives such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana. He also mentioned that the slogan contributed to a 5 percent surge in the BJP's votes.

“The slogan 'ek hain toh safe hain' benefited a lot. People rejected the divisive politics that was going on in the state. We also benefited from schemes like Ladki Bahin, free electricity, and education. Because of this, the BJP emerged as the largest party,” he said.

Fadnavis highlighted that there was no animosity towards the BJP from the Maratha community, noting that the party secured 132 seats in areas where Marathas are the dominant group.

"Caste exists in the minds of leaders, not the people. The public values work. In Maharashtra, we won 132 seats with the support of both Marathas and OBCs. Caste politics arises when there's no other issue to discuss. That approach failed. Maharashtra has accepted me," he said.