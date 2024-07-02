'Ours is a time-tested friendship': PM Modi meets Shrikant Shinde, Milind Deora, other Shiv Sena MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Shiv Sena MPs including Dr Shrikant Shinde and Milind Deora. The MPs congratulated Narendra Modi for taking oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive tenure.

During the half-hour-long meeting, PM Modi discussed development work in Maharashtra whereas the Shiv Sena MPs raised various issues concerning the state. The Prime Minister also urged them to play a positive and active role in the Parliament.

After the meeting was over, PM Modi said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is not just a political one but a time-tested friendship instead. He also backed Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, saying that the latter is working tirelessly for the state's progress and to fulfill Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals.

"Had a great meeting with Shiv Sena MPs. Ours is not a political alliance- it is a time-tested friendship, bound together by common ideals and a shared vision for India's development. It is commendable how Eknath Shinde ji is working tirelessly for Maharashtra's progress and to fulfill the great Balasaheb Thackeray Ji's ideals," Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

PM Modi's meeting with the Shiv Sena MPs comes days after BJP's Maharashtra in-charge and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw held meetings with the core group of the party's state unit. They also held one-on-one meetings with several BJP leaders from the state.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai president Ashish Shelar and around 30 prominent leaders were present at the meeting. Shelar said the BJP's "road map to win the assembly polls" was being prepared.

He added that the state budget focuses on women, farmers, and youth and has been welcomed by all citizens. "We will win the assembly polls with our allies," Shelar asserted. Yadav is credited with successfully managing the 2019 assembly polls in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to visit the state on July 5.

The BJP and its allies suffered a massive drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls. The alliance won a total of 17 seats. The BJP's seats in Maharashtra declined from 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to 9 in 2024. The Shiv Sena and NCP-Ajit Pawar won 7 and 1 seats, respectively.