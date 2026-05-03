As India marks the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor — the military campaign that began on May 3, 2025 — one lesson has become increasingly clear: long-range precision weapons now define modern warfare. From deep-strike operations to beyond-visual-range aerial engagements, missiles played a critical role during the conflict, reshaping military thinking around deterrence and air dominance.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Against that backdrop, India’s reported decision to procure 300 Russian R-37M long-range air-to-air missiles in a deal worth over $1.2 billion is being viewed as a major strategic upgrade for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Must read | ‘Genius move’: India’s Rafale decoy play during Operation Sindoor earns rare praise from US pilot

The missiles are expected to arm the Su-30MKI fleet, the backbone of the IAF, significantly expanding the aircraft’s engagement range and strengthening India’s ability to counter advanced aerial threats from China and Pakistan.

What makes the R-37M so dangerous

The R-37M, known by NATO as the “AA-13 Axehead,” is among the longest-range operational air-to-air missiles in the world. Designed originally for Russian interceptor aircraft, the missile reportedly has a strike range between 300 km and 400 km and can travel at speeds exceeding Mach 6.

Advertisement

Unlike traditional fighter-to-fighter missiles, the R-37M is designed to eliminate high-value airborne assets such as AWACS surveillance aircraft, aerial refuelling tankers and electronic warfare platforms. These systems are vital to modern air operations because they coordinate attacks, extend radar coverage and support long-range missions.

Don't miss | Inside Operation Sindoor: How 5 strategic strikes redefined India’s counter-terror playbook

Military experts say the missile could allow Indian fighters to target enemy support aircraft from extreme distances, disrupting battlefield coordination before frontline aircraft engage directly.

Boost for the Su-30MKI

The missile acquisition is expected to dramatically enhance the combat relevance of the Su-30MKI fleet, which already forms the largest segment of India’s fighter inventory. Known for its heavy payload capacity and long endurance, the aircraft is particularly suited for carrying oversized long-range missiles like the R-37M.

Advertisement

The integration also complements ongoing upgrades to the fleet involving advanced radars, avionics and electronic warfare systems.

China-Pakistan factor

The deal comes amid growing concerns over Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied J-10C fighters armed with PL-15 beyond-visual-range missiles, as well as China’s development of even longer-range systems.

Don't miss | Operation Sindoor, drone procurement: India becomes world's 5th largest military spender at $92.1 billion

Defence analysts believe the R-37M provides India with a credible counter-capability while reinforcing deterrence by threatening enemy surveillance and tanker aircraft operating near contested airspace.

The acquisition also highlights India’s continued reliance on Russian-origin systems even as indigenous programmes like the Astra missile series evolve. For now, the R-37M offers India an immediate long-range solution in an increasingly missile-centric era of air warfare.