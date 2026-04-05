‘Genius move’: India’s Rafale decoy play during Operation Sindoor earns rare praise from US pilot

Former US F-15E fighter pilot and aviation analyst Ryan Bodenheimer has praised India’s tactical use of decoys during Operation Sindoor, calling the deployment of X Shield systems on Dassault Rafale jets a “genius move” that added confusion and strategic ambiguity on the battlefield.

Speaking to ANI, Bodenheimer, who runs the Max Afterburner platform, drew from combat experience and operational planning background to assess India’s approach, highlighting how deception played a decisive role in shaping perceptions during the conflict.

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According to him, the use of advanced decoy systems like X Shield was not just about defense, but also about controlling the narrative in a high-stakes aerial engagement.

“I think it was really… a very 40 chess move for India to have these systems on the Rafals,” he said.

Bodenheimer explained that modern aerial warfare is no longer just about firepower or platform superiority, but also about electronic warfare and perception management. By deploying decoys effectively, Indian pilots could mislead enemy radar systems and potentially create the illusion of successful hits.

“I think the X shield was employed… I think that was a genius move by India,” he said, adding that the approach reflected a deeper understanding of both technology and psychological warfare.

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He noted that Pakistan’s claims of shooting down multiple Indian jets were likely influenced by such tactics. Early visuals circulating online, which were later assessed to be drop tanks rather than destroyed aircraft, added to the fog of war.

“Pakistan thought they shot down a lot of the fighters… they see them on their scope that we did,” he observed.

Bodenheimer emphasized that India’s communication strategy also played a role. By partially acknowledging combat losses while maintaining ambiguity, New Delhi may have amplified uncertainty in the adversary’s assessment.

“I like also how… you don’t want to give away what happened but you also want to like maybe… make the other side think they did get some hits,” he said.

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He described this blend of technological capability and calibrated messaging as a sophisticated approach that goes beyond traditional combat metrics.

“The public affairs piece… was really done well because it puts some guessing in the mind of Pakistan,” he added.

Drawing from his own experience flying 70 combat missions and studying adversary tactics, Bodenheimer underlined that such deception-driven strategies are increasingly central in modern air warfare, where electronic countermeasures and decoys can be as impactful as missiles.