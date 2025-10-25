Over 30,000 Indians duped in investment scams; Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad worst hit

Over 30,000 people have fallen prey to investment scams across India’s major cities in the past six months, with total losses exceeding Rs 1,500 crore, according to a report by the Ministry of Home Affairs’ cyber wing.

The findings from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) reveal that Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad accounted for nearly 65% of all cases, highlighting how cybercriminals are exploiting digital platforms to lure urban investors.

Bengaluru suffered the highest financial losses, representing over 26% of the total amount, while Delhi recorded the largest per capita losses, averaging Rs 8 lakh per victim.

Middle-aged professionals most targeted

The report shows that people aged 30 to 60 formed 76% of all victims, a demographic that cybercriminals increasingly target for their financial aspirations and disposable incomes.

Senior citizens are also being drawn into such scams, with 8.62% (about 2,829 people) above the age of 60 affected.

The average loss per victim stood at Rs 51.38 lakh, indicating that these scams are sophisticated and involve significant sums.

WhatsApp, Telegram at the centre of scams

Messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp together account for roughly 20% of all reported cases. Investigators said these encrypted platforms make it easier for scammers to form large investor groups and vanish quickly after collecting funds.

By contrast, professional networks like LinkedIn and Twitter are rarely used, just 0.31% of cases, as criminals prefer informal, direct channels for outreach.

Another 41.87% of scams fell under an undefined “other platforms” category, indicating that fraudsters are now using a range of less-monitored apps and websites to target investors.

Cities under siege

The report highlights how India’s tech and financial hubs have become prime targets. Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad together represent the epicentre of this cybercrime wave, accounting for nearly two-thirds of total reported losses.

Authorities have warned that the scam networks are often linked to foreign syndicates and operate through fake trading apps, Ponzi schemes, and job-linked investment platforms.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that several cases are under active investigation, with the I4C collaborating with state cyber units to track fund trails and strengthen digital literacy among investors.