P Chidambaram: 'Lok Sabha poll was less than fair; EWS is a dilution of reservation'

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were less than free and less than fair. He backed this argument by saying that hurdles were created by the government by seizing the Congress party's bank accounts.

Speaking at India Today Conclave Mumbai 2024, he said he was pleasantly surprised by the results in the Hindi-speaking states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

When asked whether the Congress deliberately misled people that the Constitution was in danger, Chidambaram said: "The BJP will amend the Constitution. They were preparing to. Even after getting 247 seats, they are planning to amend it. The Modi government will not hesitate in taking away reservations."

The veteran leader noted that the 103rd amendment, which provides for the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS), is a dilution of reservations. "EWS (Economic Weaker Section) is a dilution of reservation," he said when asked whether any government can do away with reservation.

During the conversation, Chidambaram listed institutional capture, misuse of investigating agencies, and biased infrastructural development as the three weaknesses of the Modi-led government. However, he credited the NDA government for carrying forward the work on improving the network of national highways.

The former finance minister also accused the Centre of institutional capture and neglect, flagging that environmental committees were 60-70 per cent vacant. He also pointed out that the poor were not being able to reap the benefits of infrastructural development.

"Unreserved compartments in sleeper class are being drastically cut to roll out Vande Bharat trains. Train fares have also been hiked by 30-40 per cent. You build your highways where you can drive your Mercedes, but also build roads to villages," he said.