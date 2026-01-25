Padma Awards 2026: Who is 87-yr old Inderjit Singh Sidhu, a retired DIG who cleans Chandigarh streets every morning?

Inderjit Singh Sidhu, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, has been named for the Padma Shri in the Republic Day 2026 honours, recognising his remarkable contribution to civic service after retirement.

Long after his decades-long career in the Punjab Police ended, Sidhu discovered a new way to serve — not from behind a desk, but on the streets of his Chandigarh neighbourhood. Concerned about garbage and neglected public spaces near his home in Sector 49, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Sidhu, who lives in the IAS-IPS Officers’ Cooperative Society, said he repeatedly approached civic authorities, but no action was taken. “So I decided to do it myself,” he told ANI. “There is no shame in cleaning. Cleanliness is next to godliness.”

Each morning, the retired officer sweeps the streets, gathering waste using a simple bag or even an abandoned rickshaw. What began as a personal effort gradually caught the attention of his neighbours and social media users. Videos of the 88-year-old at work spread online, inspiring others in the community to join in. While some initially called him “crazy,” Sidhu’s persistence has won over many, including his family and fellow residents.

Sidhu’s dedication is also motivated by a desire to see Chandigarh shine in national cleanliness rankings. Upset that the “City Beautiful” came second in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 survey, he says, “If you visit foreign countries, their streets are spotless. Why can’t ours be the same?”

Though he downplays the scale of his contribution, Sidhu finds deep personal satisfaction in his work. “I like a clean place, so I clean. I’ll keep doing it as long as I can.”

His efforts have drawn praise from many, including industrialist Anand Mahindra. On X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra wrote, “He says he wasn’t happy with the ‘low rank’ Chandigarh got in the Swachh Survekshan listing. But instead of complaining, he chooses action...a quiet, persistent belief in a better world...Purpose doesn’t retire. Service doesn’t age.”

He further added: “Apparently, every morning at 6 am, in the quiet streets of Chandigarh’s Sector 49, this 88-year-old retired police officer begins his day in service. Each piece of trash he clears is more than just litter removed. It’s a statement… a belief in living with meaning, regardless of age or recognition.”

Sidhu retired in 1996, yet it is his post-retirement civic work that has brought him the most recognition. The Padma Shri honours his tireless commitment to community service and stands as a testament to the power of individual initiative in making public spaces cleaner and more livable.