Pahalgam terror attack: NIA team in Srinagar to probe violence, Pakistan minister says 'home grown' forces behind incident -- Top points to know

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials has arrived in Srinagar to investigate the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including 2 foreign nationals. The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police has also sought information from telcos about the mobile numbers that were active in the area at the time of the incident.

The Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF have cordoned off the area and security has been bolstered. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi after cutting his Saudi Arabia visit short due to the terror attack in Pahalgam. He had a brief meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and foreign secretary Vikram Misri at the Delhi airport.

Pahalgam terror attack: Top points to know