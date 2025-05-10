Pak drones shot down over Amritsar's Khasa Cantt, in 'blatant attempt' to breach Indian sovereignty: Army

India’s armed forces shot down multiple armed Pakistani drones over a military base in Amritsar early Saturday, triggering a powerful counter-offensive that included airstrikes on three of Pakistan’s most sensitive airbases. The escalation came as Pakistan launched coordinated military actions across 17 Indian locations, spanning five states and union territories, since 3 AM.

In an official statement on X, the Indian Army stated:“OPERATION SINDOOR: Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units. Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. #IndianArmy will thwart enemy designs.”

The drone interception came amid heavy shelling and aerial threats reported across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat. At least 17 locations came under direct or attempted attack by Pakistan:

Rajouri : A government officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa, was killed when a shell struck his residence. Two of his staff remain critically injured.

Srinagar : Ongoing aerial engagement reported, with surface-to-air missile systems activated.

Ferozepur : An armed drone targeted a civilian locality, injuring members of a local family.

Pathankot, Amritsar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Naushera : Drone sightings and intense shelling reported.

Jaisalmer (Pokran), Badmer, Jalandhar, Taranagar, Sirsa, Kutch, Bikaner, Poonch: Multiple projectiles found. Sirsa forces defused a Fateh missile, originally manufactured by Iran.

India's response was swift and deliberate. Precision airstrikes were carried out on three high-value Pakistani military installations:

Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi : Just 10 km from Islamabad, this base supports VIP aircraft, multiple air squadrons, and the PAF College Chaklala. Its proximity to Pakistan’s GHQ underscores the seriousness of the Indian response. Advertisement

Murid Airbase, Chakwal : A hub for drone warfare operations, including Shahpar-1 and Bayraktar TB2 drones. The strike was described by Indian defence sources as a direct retaliation to repeated UAV attacks.

Rafiqui Airbase, Jhang: Hosts Chinese JF-17 and Mirage fighters that have been active along the border. It's strike neutralised key aerial launch points.

Government sources confirmed that the coordinated retaliatory strikes were part of Operation Sindoor, aimed at neutralising Pakistan’s offensive capabilities and deterring future incursions.