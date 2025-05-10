India hits Pakistani drone and fighter hubs: What makes Nur Khan, Murid, and Rafiqui vital

India struck three high-value Pakistani airbases early Saturday—Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Jhang—in a pointed response to recent cross-border aggression, government sources confirmed.

The Nur Khan airbase, just 10km from Islamabad, is one of Pakistan's most sensitive military installations. Formerly known as Chaklala, it houses VIP transport planes, multiple air squadrons, and the PAF College Chaklala. It operates in close proximity to Pakistan’s military General Headquarters. By targeting this facility, Indian forces signaled that even Pakistan’s top-tier compounds are not off-limits.

The Murid airbase in Chakwal, a known hub for Pakistan’s drone warfare operations, was also hit. Housing advanced unmanned systems such as Shahpar-1 and Bayraktar TB2, Murid has been central to drone incursions into Indian territory in recent days. Defence sources described the strike as a direct counter to “persistent drone attacks launched from Murid.”

The third strike hit Rafiqui airbase in Jhang’s Shorkot region, which hosts squadrons of China-made JF-17 and Mirage fighters. These aircraft have been reportedly involved in recent aerial activity against India. The base's location and facilities allow for rapid deployment, making it a critical piece of Pakistan’s air defense posture.

All three targets are known to support key military operations and were hit as part of India’s escalating response to provocations along the border.