Pakistan suffered heavy losses in Indian retaliatory fire after drone strike attempt: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that Pakistan suffered heavy losses in Indian retaliatory fire following an attempt to target Indian cities and military infrastructure with missiles and drones. Pakistan launched between 300 to 400 drones aimed at 36 locations across India, the MEA informed in a press briefing in New Delhi.

"The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence," said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

"Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones," she added. Later at night, Pakistan attempted to target the Bhatinda military station through an armed UAV. The possible purpose was to test India's air defence system and gather intelligence.

The MEA also said that Pakistan was using civil airliners as a shield. "Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite it launching a failed unprovoked drone and missile attack on 7 May at 8:30 hours in the evening," said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

"Pakistan is using civil airliner as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defence response. Indian Air Force demonstrated considerable restraint in its response, thus ensuring safety of international civil carriers," she added.

The drones were intercepted by India's air defence systems, which swiftly neutralised the threat. The retaliatory fire from India destroyed key Pakistani military assets. Pakistan's claims that it did not target religious places were "farcical", Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. "The drones aimed to strike Indian cities, civilian infrastructure in addition to military sites."

"Yesterday, I shared with you an incident related to an attack on a gurudwara. Instead of owning up to these attacks, Pakistan made the outrageous claim that it was India that was targeting these places and trying to pin the blame on Pakistan, the foreign secretary said. "This was an attempt by Pakistan to disown their acts. It is true to its act of trying to deceive."



Misri said that the gurudwara in Poonch was attacked by Pakistan and some local members of the Sikh community lost their lives in this incident. "The fact that we would attack our own cities is a deranged fantasy that only Pakistan can come up with. They can do this because they are well versed with this."

He also said that there was disinformation coming from Pakistan that India attempted to target a gurudwara via a drone attack. "This is yet another blatant lie and part of Pakistan's disinformation campaign. Pakistan is trying to impart a communal hue with the intention to create discord. India’s steadfast unity is itself a challenge for Pakistan."